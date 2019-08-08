Movies theme for Steyning Flower Festival

A Night at the Movies is the theme for this year’s flower festival at St Andrew and St Cuthman Church in Steyning.

Every few years, the Friends of Steyning Parish Church organise a festival, creating a fragrant blaze of colour in the historic church.

Steyning Flower Festival has always been spectacular in the past, as this arrangement from 2012 proves. Picture: Gerald Thompson S23077H12

This year’s event will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with 38 separate flower arrangements created by 19 organisations and individuals.

Each arrangement will be inspired by a film, old or new, covering the Hollywood and British greats from the silent movie era to the present day.

The festival will be open on Saturday, August 24, 10am to 5pm; Sunday, August 25, 11am to 5pm; and Monday, August 26, 10am to 5pm. Admission free.

In addition, there will be a VIP preview on Friday, August 23, 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Tickets for this cost £15, to include refreshments.

Further information from the Friends of Steyning Parish Church, email fspc@steyningmuseum.org.uk, telephone 01903 813422, or visit the church office, in Penfold Hall, Church Street, Steyning.