New charity raft race in Shoreham should be quite a spectacle

Sussex Yacht Club is planning a raft race, in place of the annual dragon boat racing and former bath tub race on the River Adur in Shoreham.

The aim is to raise money for Sussex Sailability, the charity for disabled sailors, and organisers hope it will become an annual event.

Shoreham sea shanty singers Wellington Wailers taking part in dragon boat racing on the River Adur. Photo by Derek Martin DM16138606a

A rum and pie shack will be set up on Coronation Green to encourage spectators to stop a while and enjoy the entertainment, plus the yacht club bar and restaurant will be open to the public.

The raft race is planned for Saturday, August 31, with rafts due to arrive and be launched at the yacht club, in Brighton Road, from 10am.

Racing will start at midday and the course is from the yacht club slipway, up to the Norfolk Bridge, around a marker and back again.

Jenni Bignell, assistant secretary, said: “Fancy dress is an option, so it should be quite a spectacle.

“As a result of the new flood defence wall being built through Shoreham, we have been required to sell some land to the Adur District Council to enable the wall to be built, together with a footpath and cycle path along our roadside boundary.

“Subsequently, we are having a new clubhouse built prior to the demolition of our current clubhouse, which stands adjacent to the road.

“As a result we are equipping the new clubhouse with specialised equipment for our disabled members to enable them to get out on the water and enjoy their sport to the best of their ability.

“The raft race will become an annual event but this is our first. It should prove to be a lot of fun, especially as there is no dragon boat race this year and the bath tub race has discontinued.”