New West Sussex gardeners club all set for first show

The summer show and fun dog show will be held at Walberton Village Hall on Saturday, July 3, at 2pm.

There are lots of classes, including handicrafts, floral art, cookery, fruit and vegetables, pot plants and cut flowers.

Jill Brown said: “Everyone has been working very hard in their gardens during the lockdown and are keen to show what they have been growing and making.”

Walberton Gardeners Club members have been busy in their gardens during lockdown. Picture: Steve Robards SR2003291

Children also have their own section, which includes a Bake-Off Showstopper class.

Registration for the dog show will be from 1.30pm.