October half-term: 11 fun family ideas you may not have thought of

2. Data science workshop

Want to know how Netflix knows what to recommend and how Tik Tok decides which videos to show you? Learn about data science this half term at Colonnade House in Worthing with Genius Brighton. There are two workshops on Saturday, October 23, 10am to 12pm and 3pm to 5pm, for ages 12 to 18+ costing £12. You will get some hands-on experience of analysing a dataset.