October half term: 14 things for Worthing families to do during the school holiday

Most schools break up for the half term on Friday, October 22, and are back in the classroom on Monday, November 1.
1.
Cissbury Ring is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics. Picture: Stephen Goodger
2.
Highdown Hill is another great place to explore with the family in all weathers - just take your wellies and raincoat if need by, there is still plenty of space to run around and a fantastic view. Picture: Derek Martin
3.
Explore the collections and exhibitions at Worthing Museum and Gallery, in Chapel Road, Worthing. Uncover buried archaeological treasures, discover the story of Worthing, explore the museum’s incredible costume collection and immerse yourself in art. Free entry, current opening times Thursday 10am to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm, and Sunday 11am to 3pm.
4. Weald and Downland Museum
This October half-term the museum will be hosting “Horrible tales of the past” and creating a memorable and immersive experience for families by exploring some of the not-so-nice things people had to do in the past, from unpleasant jobs and household tasks, to what people had to eat and even smell as part of their daily lives. Activities run from 11am-4pm daily and will vary daily.