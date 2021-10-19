There is lots of families to do in Worthing for free

October half term: 9 free activities for your kids during half term

October half term is nearly upon us, so time to start planning what to do. Here are some great ideas of things families can do for free in Worthing in the surrounding area.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:48 pm

Most schools break up for the half term on Friday, October 22, and are back in the classroom on Monday, November 1.

1.

Cissbury Ring is the perfect place to explore, go on adventures, long walks and picnics. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

2.

Highdown Hill is another great place to explore with the family in all weathers - just take your wellies and raincoat if need by, there is still plenty of space to run around and a fantastic view. Picture: Derek Martin

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales

3.

Explore the collections and exhibitions at Worthing Museum and Gallery, in Chapel Road, Worthing. Uncover buried archaeological treasures, discover the story of Worthing, explore the museum’s incredible costume collection and immerse yourself in art. Free entry, current opening times Thursday 10am to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm, and Sunday 11am to 3pm.

Photo Sales

4.

Take a walk along the River Arun. You could go from Littlehampton to Ford, or Ford to Arundel, for example, using the train for transport. Picture: Derek Martin

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

Photo Sales
Worthing
Next Page
Page 1 of 3