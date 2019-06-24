Public speaking skills to be put to the test on Worthing seafront

Worthing Speakers Club will host its annual ‘Speech on the Beach’ event on Saturday.

Jacqui Moorhouse, Worthing Speakers club President, said: “Each year the club is fortunate to have the support of previous member Town Crier Bob Smytherman to help promote the event and the ongoing support of the council with new Mayor Councillor Hazel Thorpe scheduled to attend.

“Speech on the Beach has become an annual event for our club. A public event allows for our members to challenge their developing public speaking skills whilst also promoting our club & the Toastmasters program to the public.”

The club encourages the public to take part with an impromptu speaking session or to come along and enjoy prepared speeches from members.

Worthing Speakers Club is a part of Toastmasters International.

Members are provided with the opportunity to improve public speaking skills at a pace suitable to their confidence level. The Toastmasters program offers leadership and advanced public speaking training.

The event takes place at Splash Point, opposite the Crab Shack restaurant, from 2pm to 3pm.

The club meets on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month at 7.15pm. at The Burlington Hotel in Worthing. See www.worthingspeakers.club.