Rotary art and craft fair in Shoreham has tables available

Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club is busy preparing for its fourth annual charity art and craft fair.

Artists and craftworkers can book a table for £20, though it is requested that all work for sale is made by the stallholder.

Photographer Dennis Hunt at the 2017 art and craft fair. Photo by Derek Martin DM17110009a

The fair will take place at the Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham, on Saturday, November 30, from 10am to 4pm.

Christine Bohea, one of the organisers, said: “This will be a great opportunity for shoppers to buy Christmas gifts.”

There will also be a tombola, with all profits going to local charities. The chosen charities will be able to promote their work on the day and suggestions for organisations to support are welcomed.

To book a table, email Hilary at hilary.stirling2@btinternet.com and for more information, find Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club on Facebook.