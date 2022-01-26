Playtime features toys and games from the museum collection, including homemade jigsaw puzzles, train sets and board games.

Rustington Museum manager Claire Lucas said: “This is fun. We are starting the new year and we wanted something light-hearted, so we are celebrating toys.

“We like to have fun with the exhibitions so I have hidden some monkeys around for people to spot.

Rustington Museum manager Claire Lucas with model cars featuring local businesses

“This exhibition focuses on happy memories and if anyone would like to loan us their favourite toys, we would love to share their collection in our community display cases.”

Among the oldest items on display are Victorian animals and a Kings of England dissected puzzle, which was made early in Queen Victoria’s reign from a picture stuck to wood and cut out.

There are also items on loan from more recent times, like Claire’s own Dalek and two of the most famous Muppets, Kermit the Frog and Fozzy Bear, which were given to Rosie Costan, deputy clerk to Rustington Parish Council, in 1978 and 1979.

Claire added: “From early toys made of wood to modern plastics, toys have been an important part of childhood in teaching skills and simply having fun.

“People were playing games as a family and with friends. We have some games that even give guidance for the hostess.”

You can even have a go yourself with games and toys from the handling collection, like cup and ball, Dominos, Jacks and a yo-yo.

Rustington Museum, at the Samuel Wickens Centre, Broadmark Lane Car Park, is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm, closed for lunch 1pm to 1.30pm. Admission is free.