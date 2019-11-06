Shoreham Academy Christmas craft market: everything you need to know

Shoreham Academy has planned a second Christmas craft market following the huge success of the inaugural event last year.

A variety of professional stall will be offering gifts for everyone.

Jackie Smith and her Smiffy Bears will be returning to Shoreham Academy for its second Christmas craft marketl. Photo by Derek Martin DM18103019a

The market will be held at the school, in Kingston Lane, Shoreham, on Thursday, November 21, from 6pm to 9pm.

Entrance is free but there will be donation buckets at the door.

Donna Churchill, organiser, said: “We have been inundated with requests for tables and despite locating the market in a much larger area this year, we still have a number of crafters on a waiting list.”

A licensed bar will be offering wines, mulled wine beers, soft drinks, tea and coffee and refreshments.

Hot food vendors will also be there to tempt visitors with a tasty supper.

Stalls will include:

Riverside Brewery with gift packs of craft ales

Sussex Bee Farm with local honey and beeswax candles

Truffle Witch with Artisan chocolate truffles, etc.

Smiffy’s Bears with teddy bears

The Body Shop at Home

Glitter and Gem with handcrafted jewellery

Jo’s Bloomers with plants and shrubs

Usborne Books

Bean to Bar Chocolate

Novelty bird houses and pine cones

Snowdrops & Snowflakes with scarves, tote bags, crayon bags, etc.

Woodcraft and Christmas decorations

Nanny’s Knits & Wander and Drift with wall hangings, home décor and gifts

Pip’s Place with handmade felt gifts and sea glass jewellery

Beach Booty Jewellery with silver and semi precious jewellery

Knit2tog with knitted and sewn goods

Incey Wincey Studio with textiles, brooches, glasses and phone cases

Big Furry Cat with pet portraits and other dog and cat related items

Raising money for Arran charity with superhero mini figures and boxes

Bird boxes and hedgehog houses

Magnetix Wellbeing with magnetic jewellery and wellbeing

Cheesology with handmade cheeses, crackers and chutney

Ruff Around the Edges with homemade soaps and bath bombs

Local author Martyn Blunden with his books

Oonana with laser cut jewellery

Glass fusion and feltwork, coloured glass suncatchers and textile sculptures

Spherecrafts with upcycled items

Tiffany-style lamps and window hangings

Cliffordjessglass with handmade fused glass jewellery

Sista&Sista_made with cushion covers and bags

Bedsit games board games

PinkLily Perfume and products

Seagrass & Willow with clothing, accessories and French baskets

Paws Bakery with home-baked dog treats and cakes