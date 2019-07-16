Shoreham Star Trail character hunt is back

Shoreham Star Trail is back for a second year, bringing characters from films, books and television to the town.

The character hunt was launched last year by Adur Special Needs Project and was so successful, it is now on the calendar as an annual fundraising event.

Characters in East Street for last year's inaugural Shoreham Star Trail

Organiser Heidi Rush, one of the charity’s trustees, said: “Following last year’s massively successful inaugural event, we think this year the event will be even better, with more families turning out to see their favourite characters.”

The Shoreham Star Trail will be run in conjunction with the Artisans’ Market, in East Street, Shoreham, on Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 1pm, with the last registration at 12.30pm.

There will be characters including Mary Poppins and Bert, Captain Jack Sparrow, Marvel superheroes, Disney princesses and cartoon characters, to name a few.

Entrants have to find the characters and get their stamp on the entrant sheet. The family to find all the characters the quickest will receive a prize.

Pirates of the Caribbean look-alikes at last year's Shoreham Star Trail

Heidi said: “Our aim is to raise no less than £4,500 from the Shoreham Star Trail in order to continue our services well into 2019 and beyond and we hope that the local community will wholeheartedly support us by getting involved.

“Businesses and local organisations will also have an opportunity to support the event by being a headline or character sponsor.

“We are aiming to double the number of children we can cater for over the next three years, thereby substantially helping more local families with special needs children.”

The entrance fee is £5 minimum per family, to include up to two children aged three to 13, accompanied by at least one adult. This year, the hunt has been opened up to individual adults, who can join in for £2.50.

Heidi said many local businesses were supporting the event and Pembroke Financial Services was again the event sponsor.

Damian Mottram, founder of Cellular Solutions, said: “We really love to help give back to our local communities and try to choose to donate time and financial support to local charities and projects whenever possible.

“The incredible work Adur Special Needs Project does in Shoreham for the children who need them is just magical. Offering a full, fun-packed day every other Saturday, with near to one-on-one care, really makes these special children so happy.”

Sponsorship packages start with a minimum donation of £150, which will go towards meeting the fundraising target.

Register in advance by email to info@adurspecialneedsproject.org.uk or just turn up on the day. Heidi is expecting the event to be very busy and says booking early will guarantee a place.