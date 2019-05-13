Southwick Beer Festival aims to be better than ever

Better than ever is the aim for the legendary Southwick Beer and Music Festival this year.

Organisers have listened to what festivalgoers said last year and done their best to meet their requests.

The barbecue team for the Southwick Beer and Music Festival

Bars, live music and food will be set up at Southwick Community Centre on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25.

Judith Berrill, press officer for Southwick Community Association, said: “We had lots of great feedback, people really enjoy this annual event, but we are always trying to improve.

“So this year there will be a wider than ever selection of beers in a range of strengths, including porters, stouts, IPA, mild, darks and bitters.

“As well as more than 30 gravity ales, there will also be a new keg bar with the chance to meet local brewers and be introduced to their latest ales.

The scene in the garden at Southwick Community Centre during last year's annual beer and music festival

“We’ve enlisted the help of local micropub owners to put together a great beer list. Our special cider bar has been a real hit in the last few years and there will be the chance to try new and traditional tastes.”

The festival is a major fundraising event for Southwick Community Centre and has contributed to the renovation and upgrading of facilities and equipment for all sections of the community to enjoy.

Home-cooked food available will include the famous festival curry and a barbecue with locally-produced burgers and sausages.

There is live music throughout the weekend, with original blues rock from Junkyard Sons on the Friday evening, talented acoustic duo Imaginary Friends on the Saturday afternoon and a blast of rock classics from KXB on the Saturday evening.

In previous years, the festival has welcomed more than 1,000 people over the weekend and the Saturday afternoon always has a great family atmosphere in the lovely gardens.

If you want to get your name, logo or photo on a barrel and get free tickets to the festival, as well as publicity in the programme, there are opportunities to sponsor either as a business or an individual.

Tickets are £6 in advance, £7 on the door, for each of the three sessions, Friday, May 24, 6pm to 11pm; Saturday, May 25, midday to 5pm; and Saturday, May 25, from 6pm to 11pm.

Book via www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk or visit the centre office in person Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm, or telephone the Barn Theatre box office 01273 597094.