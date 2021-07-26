The event on Saturday, July 10, had to be switched to the Steyning Centre from Steyning Good Neighbours’ venue at Rosebank, Jarvis Lane, at the last moment due to bad weather.

Maggie Hollands and her team of enthusiastic volunteers baked batches of homemade scones in the morning and served up a splendid cream tea in the afternoon, with music from folk group The Cheer Up Mollys.

Maggie said: “It was so rewarding to see everyone enjoying their afternoon, meeting up with friends and listening to live music again after all the months of lockdown. And to cap it all, the event raised £475 to support the museum.”

The Cheer Up Mollys are a five-piece, all-female folk and acoustic band made up of long-time friends and musical collaborators from Sussex

As this was a sell-out success with an appreciative audience, another cream tea has been planned for Saturday, August 7, at 3pm, with The Cheer Up Mollys performing. Tickets £5 from the museum.