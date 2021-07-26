Steyning Museum: Cream tea proves such a success, second date is booked for August
Steyning Museum Trust had a full house for its recent fundraising cream tea and such was the success, a second date has been booked.
The event on Saturday, July 10, had to be switched to the Steyning Centre from Steyning Good Neighbours’ venue at Rosebank, Jarvis Lane, at the last moment due to bad weather.
Maggie Hollands and her team of enthusiastic volunteers baked batches of homemade scones in the morning and served up a splendid cream tea in the afternoon, with music from folk group The Cheer Up Mollys.
Maggie said: “It was so rewarding to see everyone enjoying their afternoon, meeting up with friends and listening to live music again after all the months of lockdown. And to cap it all, the event raised £475 to support the museum.”
As this was a sell-out success with an appreciative audience, another cream tea has been planned for Saturday, August 7, at 3pm, with The Cheer Up Mollys performing. Tickets £5 from the museum.
Steyning Museum, at 32 Church Street, Steyning, is open from 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday, and admission is free. Visit www.steyningmuseum.org.uk for more information.