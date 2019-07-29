Sussex Yacht Club’s annual open day likely to be last in its current building

Sussex Yacht Club in Shoreham promises a fantastic day of family fun for its annual open day.

Boat trips, dinghy sailing for all ages and stand-up paddle-boarding are all on offer on Sunday, August 4.

The club, in Brighton Road, will be open from 10am to 5pm and Wellington Wailers will be singing sea shanties between 2pm and 3pm.

There will also be a knot masterclass, face painting and glitter tattoos.

Commodore Terry Kinch said: “This is a popular event for the local community and we are lucky that so many club members work hard to organise the day and make sure there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“This will probably be the last open day in our current club house, as work progresses on the new building, so, it’s a good opportunity to come in and see what’s going on. All we need now is for the weather to be kind to us.”

Those with an interest in sailing will enjoy the opportunity to pick up a bargain at the boat jumble and there will be people to talk to about joining the club.

Food will be available all day, with breakfast butties until 11am, snacks and lunches from 11.30am, and cream teas after 2pm; all accompanied by Victoria on the piano.

For more information, visit www.sussexyachtclub.org.uk or telephone 01273 464868.