This is when the Red Arrows will be flying over West Sussex this weekend
Goodwood Festival of Speed takes places this week (July 8 to 11) and the Red Arrows will be making their annual visit to wow festival-goers.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:13 pm
The aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force makes an appearance over Goodwood three times this week.
The Blades, a civilian aerobatic team, will also fly over Goodwood three times during the festival.
Here are the timings of the Red Arrow flyovers – and the Blades – so that you can enjoy the display even if you aren’t heading to the event.
The timings are:
Thursday 4pm, The Blades (15 mins)
Friday, 12pm, Red Arrows (25 mins)
Saturday, 12pm Red Arrows (25 mins) and 4pm Blades (15 mins)
Sunday, 11.50am Red Arrows (25 mins) and 3.45pm Blades (15 mins).
