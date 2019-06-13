Two Door Cinema Club drummer and The Batchelor UK runner-up sign up for singles night in aid of Worthing Hospital

Celebrity guests have pledged their support for Worthing Hospital by signing up for a one-off singles night.

Food restaurant, in New Street, is hosting the event for Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in aid of Worthing Hospital.

Charlotte Melissa Tyler, from the most recent airing of Channel 5's The Bachelor UK

Reality TV star Charlotte Melissa Tyler, from Channel 5’s The Bachelor UK, and Ben Thompson, drummer for indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club, will be joined by dancers and DJs on Thursday, June 27.

Charlotte, whose mum is a nurse, said: “I see how hard she works and the staff at Worthing Hospital do so much for those in need too. It’s important we give something back to support them.”

Denise Stanborough, marketing officer for Love Your Hospital, said online dating had been seen to expose users to scammers and fake profiles, so the evening of champagne, canapes, ice breaker games and cocktails was designed to encourage singles to connect with others in real life.

Charlotte, who comes from Worthing, was runner-up in the most recent and final episode of the popular dating show The Bachelor UK.

She said: “Dating apps are great in this day and age but meeting someone in person is better as you don’t have to hide behind a phone screen. You can actually get to know the person on a deeper level.”

She describes her ideal partner as ‘loving and caring with good family values’.

Recalling one of her best dating experiences, Charlotte said: “I went on safari in South Africa. It was on TV, so far from how a first date usually goes, but it was magical.

“My worst date was at Thorpe Park and he suffered from vertigo. We ended up in the medical tent.”

Charlotte also competed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016 with girl group Zyrah Rose. They made it to the semi-finals before their first four singles went straight to No.1 on the classical iTunes chart.

She manages CMT Performance Art Academy in Worthing and students will be performing on the evening.

Ben also comes from Worthing and set up Manuka Bar & Kitchen, in Portland Road, with his best friend. He will perform a special DJ set while his crew of mixologists whip up tasty cocktails for guests.

He said: “This is a great event for a fantastic local charity. It’s a brilliant opportunity to come and meet new people, have a drink and enjoy the evening’s entertainment.”

There will also be a raffle with premium prizes, including a helicopter ride and festival tickets.

Andy Sparsis, owner of Food restaurant, said: “We may all need NHS care at some stage in our lives and at Food we are proud to support our local hospitals. This special event will enable us to do just that.”

Tickets are £20 and can be purchased at finding-love-at-food.eventbrite.co.uk