Worthing charity golf day will celebrate 60 years of fundraising for the NSPCC in Sussex

Teams of four are invited to club together and enter a charity golf competition to raise money for the NSPCC.

Supporters will play an 18-hole Texas Scramble competition on Vardon, the Upper Course at Worthing Golf Club in Links Road on Thursday, June 20.

Worthing Golf Club will host a charity competition to help the NSPCC

Kate Hershkowitz, community fundraising manager, said: “Members of the NSPCC’s South and Mid Sussex Branch have organised the Golf Day to mark the branch’s 60th anniversary.

“This great day out, which promises to be a ‘hole’ lot of fun, is open to people of all ages and golfing abilities. All the monies raised will help fund vital NSPCC services such as its Speak out Stay safe programme.”

Registration is at 8am and includes tea, coffee and bacon rolls. Groups of players will then tee off simultaneously with a shotgun start at 9am.

Prizes will be awarded for nearest the pin and longest drive, plus the winning team.

After play, there will be a buffet lunch with a prize giving ceremony, plus an auction and raffle. Entry per team of four is £248 for non-members and £132 for members.

Businesses can also sponsor a hole for £100. In return they can display their company banner and literature.

Kate said: “With the help of mascot Buddy, specially trained volunteers teach children aged four to 11 about the different forms of abuse and who they should turn to for help, including the charity’s Childline service.

“At least two children in every primary school classroom will have experienced some form of abuse or neglect and this service aims to prevent abuse before it happens.

“In the last academic year Speak out Stay safe was delivered in 153 schools and reached 39,818 children across the whole of Sussex.”

For further information about sponsoring a hole or to enter a team, contact Peter Bowers on 01903 756125 or 07525 758616. Alternatively, email pbconsulting@hotmail.co.uk.