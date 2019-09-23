Worthing church hosts Nature’s Bounty flower festival, featuring Chelsea gold medallist
The Church of St Andrew the Apostle, in Clifton Road, Worthing, is celebrating Nature’s Bounty with a flower festival featuring gorgeous floral creations by the Sussex Flower Club and other local arrangers, plus altar flowers by Chelsea gold medallist Stephen McDonnell.
The preview night on Friday was opened by Sir Geoffrey Pattie, with music from the Sussex Folk Orchestra, and there was a craft fair in the church hall on the Saturday morning. The four-day festival continues today, 10am to 5pm. Entry is £5.
Rose Mason, president. Photo by Derek Martin DM1992970a