Worthing parents offered help and guidance at Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur pop-up event

Parents of children under five in Worthing will be able to get plenty of advice and information at a one-day pop-up event packed with free taster sessions and fun activities.

Organised by Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur, this new initiative was funded by generous donors through Space Hive.

The day will be action packed with a wide choice of activities for parents with their children

Practise Makes Parenting will be held at Footprints Children and Family Centre, 177 Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, on Monday, September 30, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Charlotte Simmons, senior organiser, said: “This day will be action packed with a wide choice of activities for parents with their children. We are excited to be trying out this new way of working with more families, at one time.

“We work closely with the children and family centres across the area and we are thrilled that Footprints can host this pop-up event. Thanks to the donations on Space Hive, we can do this for parents for free.”

Home-Start says parents want practical support with their children and the charity provides support for families going through their most challenging of times.

Many describe it as lifelife as they struggle due to family breakdown, bereavement, illness, mental health, isolation or feeling torn between multiple children at home.

Activities on the day will include Muddy Buddy outdoor play, Hand Land arts and crafts, family wellbeing, a chill out zone and pack and snack lunch. All are designed to help develop skills in children so the socialising, learning and having fun with play can be replicated at home.

Each session will last 45 minutes and parents can choose any three on the day. They will stay with their children and do activities together, with guidance.

To pre-register, or for more information, email admin@home-startawa.org.uk or call 01903 889707.