Worthing seafront mural to be designed by teenagers from Talent Within You

Budding young artists will be helping to brighten up Worthing seafront by designing and painting a mural.

Talent Within You has been invited to carry out the work on the SideOut beach volleyball club wall, behind Coast Café and next to Beach House Park.

Wheelchair tennis player Lauren Jones is one of the inspirational speakers for the trust workshop

Vicky Vaughan, Talent Within You founder, said: “The theme is fun healthy lifestyle, beach, fun, sun. The mural will be very happy, colourful and attractive.

“We are seeking volunteers and paint donations to help us prime the wall ready for the mural.”

Talent Within You members have been asked to take their designs to the next workshop on Saturday, June 29, from 10am to 1pm.

The theme for the workshop is trust and guest speakers are Dr Stephen Millam, scientist and horticulturalist, and Lauren Jones, professional wheelchair tennis player.

Talent Within You is a club for teenagers aged 13 to 16, living in and around Worthing.

Vicky said: “Steve and his budding Brinsbury College teams have won an array of medals over the years at the Ideal Home exhibition, Chelsea Flower Show and Hampton Court show. Steve will be leading the planting for this workshop, which will be in Beach House Grounds.

“Lauren is a 23-year-old professional wheelchair tennis player in training for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and inspirational speaker.

“In 2009, at the age of 13, Lauren fell from a tree and broke her back, which left her paralysed from the waist down and unable to walk. Fast forward to today and she is one of Britain’s most influential people with a disability, a successful wheelchair tennis player who has achieved career high rankings of 25 in the world, 3 in Britain and junior world number one.

“Lauren shares her story of resilience and determination, inspiring and encouraging people to believe in their own mental and physical capabilities through her public speaking.”

Workshop tickets cost £3.50 and are available at www.talentwithinyou.org.uk