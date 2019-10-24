Wrestling is back in Worthing – and at a new home

Wrestling fans can get ready to rumble again in Worthing next month.

The big-time grappling spectaculars that have been part of the entertainment scene in the town for the last 25 years are returning after a seven-month hiatus and at a brand new venue.

The superstars of the ring will be in action again when top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions stage a big Saturday night show on November 30 at the Northbrook Theatre in Littlehampton Road, Worthing.

Said promoter John Freemantle: “We are delighted to announce the Northbrook Theatre as the new home for top wrestling events in Worthing.

“It’s a superb venue with state-of-the-art facilities, where we will be able to stage the show in the round with both ringside seats and tiered seating overlooking the ring.

“We feel it ticks all the boxes for our supporters, with unlimited free on-site parking or easy access by public transport, and fans will be able to book tickets online or via a telephone box office.”

Theatre co-ordinator Ross Cameron said: “We are excited to have wrestling coming to Northbrook for the first time, and we are looking forward to helping to establish it as a regular attraction.”

The first wrestling event in which matchmaker John Freemantle was involved was in December, 1987, at Hove Town Hall.

Among the wrestlers appearing on the show were Big Daddy, Greg Valentine, Drew McDonald and Steve Grey. Since then, Premier Promotions have staged shows at more than 100 venues, with the Northbrook Theatre being the latest.

Premier Promotions’ first Worthing show was held in 1994, when the top of the bill was the British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith.

Since then they have brought many of the biggest names in the wrestling world to the town, including WWE world champion Daniel Bryan, and figured prominently in the careers of top Brit exports like Doug Williams, Paul Birchall, Joel Redman, Zack Zabre and Mark Haskins.

More big names are lined up for future shows if the company’s plans to develop the Northbrook Theatre as a leading venue for wrestling events take off.

Tickets for the opening event, including discounts for advanced bookings and an early-bird offer, are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or www.northbrooktheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office 0333 666 3366.