Wrestling returning to Worthing for half-term spectacular

Doug Williams is preparing to make his in-ring return at the Premier Wrestling Federation's half-term spectacular in Worthing. Picture: John Freemantle/Premier Promotions

Globe-trotting Williams – who has held titles in the USA, Japan, Europe and in Britain – quit the ring three years ago to undergo surgery on a serious shoulder injury.

Now he is on the comeback trail and heads a big line-up for the first post-lockdown event at the Northbrook Theatre, Worthing, on Thursday, October 28.

Williams, the most decorated wrestler in Premier Wrestling Federation history, will be aiming to win the Worthing Trophy for a record seventh time at the half-term spectacular.

Matchmaker John Freemantle said: “Williams is the most popular wrestler to appear in Worthing in the modern era, and the fans will be delighted to have the chance to see him in action again. He won’t have an easy ride against some of the current top heavyweights in the country when he rocks up for the trophy tournament, but one thing is certain – he will have the fans right behind him.”

The full line-up for the event, which takes the form of a knockout competition, will be announced shortly, while the show will also feature tag-team grappling.