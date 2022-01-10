Jo Gibson, who runs Zumba With Jo, is hosting the party at the Shoreham Centre on Sunday, January 30, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Doors will open at 2.15pm and there will stalls and a raffle to help raise funds on the day.

Jo said: “This Zumbathon is a two-hour dance session to raise money for Breast Cancer Now. It will be a great fun afternoon of Zumba and Zumba Gold dance fitness to brighten up January.

Zumba instructor Jo Gibson is hosting a Zumba Pink Party for Breast Cancer Now

“Dig out something pink to wear and come along for Latin, Bollywood and international grooves. No experience is necessary, they are easy to follow routines for all abilities.”

Jo will have some guest instructors joining her on stage and there will be a cake and bake stall, with goodies made by her regular Zumba students.

Any local businesses willing to offer prizes for the raffle are asked to contact Jo on 07711243241 or email [email protected] for more information.