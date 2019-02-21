True crime author investigates a real criminal case in Worthing talk

A prolific writer on British criminal history and great authority on true crimes is back by popular demand for a murder mystery talk in Worthing.

Investigating a real case from the last century, the audience will be shown all the evidence, hear all the witnesses and get all the facts before deciding whether the accused is guilty or innocent.

True crime author John Eddleston. Photo by Derek Martin DM15224764a

John Eddleston, who has studied and written numerous books on the subject of real-life unsolved murders, killers and villains, will then reveal his expert theory.

Murder? You Be The Judge and Jury is part of the Food For Thought series at Indigo Seafood & Grill, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing.

The interactive talk on Tuesday, March 12, begins at 12pm and is followed by a two-course lunch at 1pm.

Tickets are £19.75, call 01903 230451 to book. Visit www.indigorestaurant.info for the menu.

