Watch new film highlighting Worthing's artistic talents

#WeMakeWorthing offers a new campaign initiated by Colonnade House in collaboration with Discover Worthing that aims “to platform and grow the network of creatives and entrepreneurs that make our seaside town a colourful and exciting place to be.”

Holly Doherty, creative hub assistant, Adur & Worthing Councils, said: “As a thriving gallery in the centre of Worthing, we are passionate about sharing local projects and helping people to be involved in the creative community. We launched the campaign by producing a video that tells just a few stories of what it is like to be a maker or innovator in Worthing. Our interviewees took us on a journey that showed us the interesting places we can visit, the events we can attend, the projects they’ve made and the communities behind them. From the ever-growing Worthing Artists Open Houses to this year’s first Algaenarium, Worthing is home to a huge number of people doing original things and making Worthing the place that it is.

“Our hope for the future is that the hashtag will expand as people use it to promote their work and discover the ideas of others. We hope it will strengthen the existing community and inspire people to get involved, create new things and form new relationships. #WeMakeWorthing will continue with more video interviews made by us that champion local creatives. Follow us @ColonnadeHse to keep updated with our stories. We invite you to use the hashtag #WeMakeWorthing to tell yours.”

People featured are Nadia Chalk: Creative Waves co-founder and illustrator; Zach Walker: audio visual artist; Anne Thwaites and Debs Butler: We Are Food pioneers; Peon Boyle: printmaker; Anna Vartiainen: artist and printmaker; Dan Flanagan: founder of Don’t Believe The Hype, TotRockinBeats and Dad La Soul.

Holly added: “Colonnade House is the home of local art in Worthing, showcasing work by painters, printmakers, sculptors and photographers.””

