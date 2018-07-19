What’s on in Worthing and the surrounding areas

Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day are just two of the things to do across the area this week, with lots of other talks, walks and events across the area.

Friday, July 20

LITTLEHAMPTON

THEATRE: Not Enough Men performed by Stage-Door Theatre Company until July 21 at the Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton. Performances are at 7.30pm. Tickets are on 01903 856801.

SHOREHAM

TALK: Shoreham Society talk with Southern Water who will highlight the important part water plays in all our lives, and what Southern Water is doing about it. Questions can be asked and refreshments are available. The talk starts at 7.30pm and all are welcome, admission £3.

SOUTHWICK

THEATRE: Southwick Players Youth presents Fantastic Mister Fox until July 21 at the Barn Theatre, Southwick, with Nettie Sheridan directing. Performances are at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2.30pm on July 21. Tickets £12 from 01273 597094 or online at www.southwickplayers.org.uk.

Saturday, July 21

ARUNDEL

WALK: HeartSmart walk – Black Rabbit. Time: two hours. Five-mile easy, flat riverside walk, no stiles. Meet: 10.30am in Mill Road car park by river in town centre (charge) BN18 9AA.

TALK: Talk on Medieval Wall Painting in Sussex by John Vigar at 2.30pm at St Mary’s Church, North Stoke, Arundel, BN18 9LS. Tickets £5 on the door, with refreshments available.

BROADWATER

EVENT: Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station open day as part of Broadwater’s Big Day Out from 10am to 4pm. The carnival on Broadwater Green has a circus theme this year and fancy dress is encouraged, with lots of stalls and activities for everyone. The fire station open day, in Ardsheal Road, will have a fire engine simulator, fire station tour, displays, emergency service vehicles, competitions and refreshments. Any profits made will be given to The Fire Fighters Charity and other local charities.

FERRING

EVENT: The Tudor Close pub, in Ferringham Lane, Ferring, is holding a special event from 4pm to mark a new beginning with a steel band, buffet and jazz quartet.

FAIR: Ferring Village Fair on the village green from 12.30pm to 4pm. A traditional village fair with Punch and Judy, a dog show, classic cars, Scout shenanigans, lots of stalls and a giant raffle. Refreshments will be served in the village hall where there also will be food stalls selling homemade produce.

LANCING

EVENT: Coffee morning at St Andrews Church Hall, Holmes Lane, Rustington, from 10am to midday. Free admission with a raffle, homemade cakes, handmade chutneys, gingerbread and preserves, handmade cards, gift items, jewellery and plants. Raising money for the Chauncery Memorial and Memorial Garden.

FAIR: New Pond Row Surgery Summer Fair from 9.30am to 12.15pm in the Methodist Church Hall, Chester Avenue, Lancing. Sausage sizzle, coffee/tea, cakes and biscuits. Stalls include homemade cakes, biscuits, handmade cards, crafts, jewellery, tombola and raffle. Raising funds for surgery equipment.

FAYRE: Summer Fayre at St James the Less Church Hall, Mill Road, Lancing, BN15 0PT, from 11am to 2pm. There will be a barbecue, raffle, bottle tombola, plants, children’s games and bouncy castle, and much more.

PORTSMOUTH

TOUR: Institution of Mechanical Engineers, (IMechE), Sussex & Surrey Area private tour of HMS Victory. Meet at 5pm for a 5.30pm start. Tickets £24. At the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Visitor Centre, Victory Gate, HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, PO1 3LJ. For more information contact Robert McGregor by email: Robert.t.j.mcgregor@talk21.com

SHOREHAM

MUSIC: Shoreham Oratorio Choir Summer Concert – Come to the Opera! 7.30pm at Shoreham Methodist Church, Brunswick Road, Shoreham. The choir will perform opera highlights. Tickets £10 from choir members, Shoreham Art Gallery and online from WeGotTickets. After-concert refreshments in aid of the Avocado Tree School, Nicaragua. Visit www.shoreham-oratorio-choir.co.uk for details.

STEYNING

EVENT: Book signing with Julia Donaldson for her new book The Cook and the King. 2.30pm at the Steyning Bookshop. Strictly limited to less than 100 families, with timed signing slots, and attendance is by prior booking only. Places can be booked by pre-ordering your copy of the book with the Steyning Bookshop on 01903 812062.

WORTHING

EVENT: The Great British Tennis Weekend at Field Place Manor and Barns from 10am to 4pm. Tennis fans of all ages and abilities can brush-up on their skills with an experienced coach and have fun too. There will be coaching sessions, free-play sessions and fun games. Free with all equipment provided. There’s no need to book, just turn up on the day. Call 01903 446401 for more information.

MUSIC: Summer Saturday Siesta at St Paul’s café in aid of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects with La Luna at 11.30am; Chalumeaux Too’s clarinet quartet at 12.30pm; The Rude Mechanicals at 1.30pm; and Liaison Trio from 2.45pm.

Sunday, July 22

BINSTED

EVENT: Binsted’s 31st annual Strawberry Fair at the Flint Barn on Binsted Lane, Binsted, near Arundel, BN18 0LL. Entrance fee: £1 (children under 12 free). Free parking. There will be a large variety of garden plants; homemade cakes, jams and produce; ice cream; Pimm’s tent; music; raffle; tombola; books; wildlife, nature and countryside displays; crafts and demonstrations; toys; face painting; petting animals; owls display; children’s games and activities; and, of course, the strawberry tea! Proceeds from the fair go toward looking after the 12th century church in Binsted. This year a portion of the proceeds will go to the Arun Countryside Trust.

STEYNING

WALK: The Steyning Scandal Walk, Secrets of a Sussex Market Town, 1547-1947. 10am to 12.30pm with Janet Pennington. Meet at the Steyning Centre car park, opposite the church of St Andrew & St Cuthman, Church Street, Steyning, BN44 3XZ. Fee £5. Not suitable for children. Mobile: 07703 133952.

WORTHING

EVENT: The Great British Tennis Weekend at Field Place Manor House & Barns from 10am and 4pm. There will be coaching sessions, free-play sessions and fun games, with ball machine and speed gun. Free event with all equipment provided. Just turn up on the day. Call Field Place on 01903 446401 for more information.

TALK: Friends of Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery cemetery tour titled ‘Nature, Flora and Fauna’ – find out about the amazing variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees and wildlife in the 14.5-acre cemetery site. Meet at the cemetery chapels in South Farm Road at 10.45am. The tour is free with a special souvenir booklet available for £1. Refreshments will be also available for a donation.

Monday, July 23

WORTHING

THEATRE: Human Story Theatre presents Connie’s Colander – a stripped back, no-frills approach to theatre intertwining a mother and daughter’s journey with dementia. 6pm at Worthing Library. Free tickets are available from Eventbrite.

Tuesday, July 24

ARUNDEL

EVENT: 10th annual International Jousting and Medieval Tournament: Champion of Champions Edition at Arundel Castle from July 24 to 29. The grounds will transform with a tented medieval encampment for an action-packed living history spectacular, with professional jousters representing England, Germany, Norway and Poland. The castle tented encampments will be open from 10am to 4.30pm. Tickets start at £12 for a child, £25 for an adult and £62 for a family. For more information and to book tickets visit: www.arundelcastle.org

WORTHING

DANCE: Pupik – the story of an encounter between two women, descendants of generations of immigrants who have always been foreigners in another land. A multi-layered, visual and physical two-woman dance show. Starts 8pm. Price: Adult £12.50, Concession £11.50, FWT £10.50. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds, in Portland Road, Worthing, is The Terry Smith & Dave Quincy Quarte, accompanied by Terry Seabrook on piano, Godfrey Sheppard on bass and Bobby Worth on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat, why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

Wednesday, July 25

PULBOROUGH

WALK: Worthing Walking and Social Club four-mile walk from Pulborough Station and back via Hardham. For further information call Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 419612.

SHOREHAM

FILM: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) – 7.30pm. Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham, BN43 5EG. Box office: 01273 464440 or visit www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk

SLINDON

WALK: HeartSmart walk – Slindon Woods to Folly. Time: two hours. 3.5-mile walk with lovely views. Generally flat, gravel path. Some muddy areas and short inclines. Last quarter of a mile uphill. Meet: 10.30am in National Trust car park, Dukes Road, Slindon.

Thursday, July 26

GORING

QUIZ: Oddfellows fun quiz at Goring Methodist Church Hall, Bury Drive, Goring, BN12 4XB. The Worthing branch of Oddfellows meets on the fourth Thursday of every month from 7pm to 9pm. New members welcome. Call Jacky on 01903 238792 for more information.

SHOREHAM

FILM: Lady Bird (15) – 7.30pm. Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham, BN43 5EG. Box office: 01273 464440 or visit www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk

WORTHING

ANTIQUES: Henry Nicholls, one of Dickinson’s Real Deal experts, talk about his work at midday at Indigo Restaurant in the Ardington Hotel. Henry will also give valuations, and is particularly interested in pop memorabilia. Price £18.95, includes a two-course lunch. Pre-booking is essential on 01903 230451 or at the hotel reception desk. This event supports Paws Animal Sanctuary in Findon.

