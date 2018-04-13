What’s on this week: April 13 to 19

Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

Friday, April 13

AMBERLEY

EVENT: Amberley Museum – as part of Mr Pepper’s Little Learners programme there will be craft activities for toddlers looking at transport. Price £2.50, children under four free. For more information visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk

ARUNDEL

TALK: Stewart Angell talk for charity on The Secret Sussex Resistance in the Ballroom of the Norfolk Arms in Arundel High Street at 7.30pm. Tickets £8 from Sarah at The Book Ferret in Arundel High Street. All profits to Combat Stress charity.

LITTLEHAMPTON

EVENT: The Freedom Leisure team will be at Rosemead Park in Littlehampton from 10am to midday with a bouncy castle and lots of fun outdoor games. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information please contact Littlehampton Town Council on 01903 732063 or visit www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk

WORTHING

FILM: Peter Rabbit (PG) – 10.30am, 12.45pm. The Greatest Showman (PG) – 10.40am. Isle of Dogs (PG) – 1pm. Ready Player One (12A) – 3pm. Love, Simon (12A) – 3.15pm, 6pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 5.45pm. The Naked Gun (15) – 8.15pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: Duck Duck Goose (PG) – 10am. Peter Rabbit (PG) – 10.30am, 12.45pm. Isle of Dogs (PG) – 12pm. Rampage (12A) – 2.30pm, 5.45pm, 8.25pm. The Greatest Showman (PG) – 3.15pm. Ready Player One (12A) – 5.20pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

TALK: Polari – host Paul Burston has invited​ an incredible selection of LGBT authors ​for the evening ​and will be luring them to the theatre bar with promises of alcohol and a fantastic audience. Starts 8pm. Price: £9.50. Venue: Fraser’s Bar at the Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Saturday, April 14

BROADWATER

EVENT: Broadwater Community Association film evening at the Parish Rooms Broadwater, opposite the green, at 7.30p, with some local films presented by South Down Films. The cost, which includes buffet supper, is £7.50 members, £8 non-members. Phone Liz on 01903 522376 to book your place.

LITTLEHAMPTON

WRESTLING: LDN Wrestling – One Night Only at the Windmill Entertainment Centre, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Suitable for all the family. Doors at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets £10 in advance or £13 on the door, £38 for a family of four in advance. For tickets call the box office on 0844 888 9991.

WORTHING

FILM: Coco (PG) – 10.15am (Saturday morning movie). Peter Rabbit (PG) – 11am. Isle of Dogs (PG) – 1.20pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 3.45pm. Love, Simon (12A) – 6pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: Isle of Dogs (PG) – 10am (weekend morning movie). Peter Rabbit (PG) – 10.15am (autistic friendly), 12.45pm. Duck Duck Goose (PG) – 12pm. Rampage (12A) – 2.30pm, 5.45pm, 8.25pm. The Greatest Showman (PG) – 3.15pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 4.25pm, 9pm. Ready Player One (12A) – 6.20pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

MUSIC: Kate Rusby – one of the finest interpreters of traditional folk songs and one of our most emotive original songwriters. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £18 ti £24.50. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Sunday, April 15

AMBERLEY

EVENT: Amberley Museum – Spring Industrial Trains day, with action on the narrow gauge railway, along with demonstration runs of the road machine contractors’ monorail. The museum’s resident steam trains will also be running. For more information visit www.amberleymuseum.co.uk

EAST PRESTON

FAIR: Craft & Food Fair at The Village Hall, Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1LP, from 10am to 4pm. A delightful selection of locally made produce and handcrafted items will be available, and there will also be a café set up throughout the day, serving homemade cakes, pastries, coffee, tea and soft drinks, and a raffle. Admission by donation to festival funds. Organised by the East Preston Festival Committee.

WORTHING

EVENT: Pedal Along the Prom, a sponsored bike ride along Worthing promenade, starting and finishing at George V Avenue, raising money for Guild Care. Starts at 10.30am. Entry is £5 for adults and £1 for children – adults asked to raise £25 sponsorship. To register call 01903 528613 or email: fundraising@guildcare.org

EVENT: High Salvington Windmill Open Day, in Furze Road, Worthing, BN13 3PB, from 2.30pm to 5pm. Visit a working mill with a guided tour. Entrance £1 and children go free. Refreshments with homemade cakes and a souvenir shop.

FILM: Peter Rabbit (PG) – 10.30am, 1pm. The Greatest Showman (PG) – 10.45am. Isle of Dogs (PG) – 1.10pm. Love, Simon (12A) – 3.15pm, 5.45pm. Westwood; Punk, Icon, Activist (15) – 3.30pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 5.45pm. Ready Player One (12A) – 8pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: Isle of Dogs (PG) – 10am (weekend morning movie). Peter Rabbit (PG) – 10.20am (weekend morning movie), 12.45pm. Duck Duck Goose (PG) – 12.20pm. Rampage (12A) – 2.30pm, 5.45pm, 8.25pm. The Greatest Showman (PG) – 3.15pm. Ready Player One (12A) – 5pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

TALK: An Evening with Pam Ayres. Starts 5pm. Price: £22.50. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Monday, April 16

WORTHING

FILM: Walk Like a Panther (12A) – 11am (silver screen). Ghost Stories (15) – 12.45pm, 8.30pm. Love, Simon (12A) – 1.30pm, 6pm. Ready Player One (12A) – 3pm. Isle of Dogs (PG) – 4pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 6.15pm (subtitled), 8.20pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: Duck Duck Goose (PG) – 10am. Peter Rabbit (PG) – 10.30am, 12.45pm. Isle of Dogs (PG) – 12pm. Rampage (12A) – 2.30pm, 5.45pm, 8.25pm. The Greatest Showman (PG) – 3.15pm. Ready Player One (12A) – 5.20pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

Tuesday, April 17

RUSTINGTON

TALK: The Arts Society Arun meeting with lecture by Alexandra Epps, nationally accredited lecturer, on The Golden Section, Divine Proportion in Art and Architecture, at The Woodlands Centre, Woodlands Avenue, Rustington. Doors open at 9.45am. Tea and coffee available. Lecture from 10.20am to around 11.30am. Guests welcome £5. Call 01903 245971 or visit www.theartssocietyarun.org for more information.

WORTHING

FILM: Ghost Stories (15) – 12.45pm, 5.45pm. Love, Simon (12A) – 1pm, 5.45pm. Isle of Dogs (PG) – 3.15pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 5.30pm, 8pm. Ready Player One (12A) – 8.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: Isle of Dogs (PG) – 12pm (parent and baby only). The Greatest Showman (PG) – 12.55pm (midweek matinee). Rampage (12A) – 2.20pm (midweek matinee), 5.30pm (subtitled), 8pm. Ready Player One (12A) – 3.15pm (midweek matinee). Peter Rabbit (PG) – 6.10pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds, in Portland Road, Worthing, is The Benn Clatworthy Quartet. Benn Clatworthy started playing the drums and guitar before switching to the tenor sax, and was active on the London jazz scene in the 70s and took lessons from Ronnie Scott. He is joined tonight by John Donaldson on Piano, Simon Thorpe on Bass and Darren Beckett on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat, why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

RUNNING: Worthing Striders is holding a beginners running course starting at 6.30pm at the West Worthing Tennis & Squash Club, Titnore Way, Worthing, BN13 3RT. The course, which is sponsored by Jacobs Steel Estate Agents, is eight to ten weeks long and costs £20, or £10 if you join Worthing Striders. Fore more information visit www.worthingstriders.co.uk or email: striders2017@gmail.com

TALK: Worthing Walking and Social Club talk from Worthing Churches Homeless Projects at the Quaker Meeting House at the rear of 34 Mill Road, Worthing. The doors open at 2pm and the talks start at 2.30pm and admission is £2.

Wednesday, April 18

GORING

WALK: Worthing Walking and Social Club four-mile circular walk from the Mulberry pub at Goring to Ferring and back. For further information, ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 419612.

LITTLEHAMPTON

STAGE: Stage-Door Theatre Company performs Nightmare by Norman Robbins from April 18 to 21 with performances at 7.30pm each night at the Windmill Entertainment Centre, Windmill Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LH. Tickets £12, concessions £11. Contact the box office on 01903 856801, email: tickets@stage-door.org.uk or visit Stage-Door Theatre Company at 67 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ.

WORTHING

FILM: Isle of Dogs (PG) – 12.45pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 3pm. Love, Simon (12A) – 6pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: Rampage (12A) – 12pm (disability friendly), 5.55pm, 8.25pm. The Greatest Showman (PG) – 12.40pm (midweek matinee). Isle of Dogs (PG) – 3pm (midweek matinee). Peter Rabbit (PG) – 3.50pm (midweek matinee). Ready Player One (12A) – 5.20pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

EVENT: Frontline Associates 15th anniversary fun day at Broadwater Parish Centre, Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HT, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Food, drink, raffle, face painting, DJ, karaoke, games and fun. For more information call 01903 521241.

STAGE: Turn of the Screw. April 18 to 21. Starts 7.30pm each night with matinees at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday. Price: £24.50, Concession £22.50, FWT £19.50, FWT Opening Night Special Offer £16.50. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

Thursday, April 19

LITTLEHAMPTON

EVENT: Do you have questions about Easter? Who was Jesus? Why did He die? What about Heaven, the Bible, Prayer etc.? You are welcome to join the free Alpha course at Littlehampton Baptist Church, Fitzalan Road, on Thursday mornings beginning April 19, from 10am to 11.30am. If interested, please give your details (including children requiring crèche) to the church office on 01903 717961 or to Di on 01903 784299.

SHOREHAM

FASHION: Travelling Trends fashion show at at St Mary de Haura Church at 7.30pm, with this season’s lines being shown off by a group models. There will be a wine bar and at the end of the show the full range of clothes will be available for purchase at bargain prices. Tickets are just £6, available at the Parish Office in New Road between 10am and 1pm, or at the door, and include a first drink. All proceeds will go to St Mary’s.

WORTHING

FILM: Ready Player One (12A) – 12.15pm. Love, Simon (12A) – 3.15pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 5.45pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

FILM: Peter Rabbit (PG) – 11.30am (midweek matinee), 3.50pm (midweek matinee). The Greatest Showman (PG) – 12.30pm (midweek matinee). Isle of Dogs (PG) – 1.35pm (midweek matinee). Rampage (12A) – 2.50pm (midweek matinee), 5.55pm, 8.25pm. Ready Player One (12A) – 5.20pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Dome Cinema, 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. Book online at www.domecinema.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01903 823112.

-

• Email your listings to james.connaughton@jpress.co.uk

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.