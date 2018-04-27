What’s on this week: April 27 to May 3

Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

Friday, April 27

FERRING

MEETING: Ferring Conservation Group meeting with a talk by the South Downs National Park Authority lead Dan Oakley entitled Dark Skies in the South Downs. A short meeting will follow and Tricia Hall will present Nature Notes while Ed Miller will conclude with any news on the planning front. 2.30pm at Ferring Village Hall. Admission £2 for members and £3 for visitors, including tea and biscuits.

WORTHING

FILM: Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm. The Greatest Showman (PG) – 1.30pm. Peter Rabbit (PG) – 4pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 6.15pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

TALK: Paul Gascoigne: My Life in My Own Words. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £10, Gold £35, Platinum £50. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Saturday, April 28

LANCING

WRESTLING: American rumble and tag-team spectacular, plus ladies triple threat bout. International stars appearing include PWF champion and WWE fighter Amazon, Zoe Lucas, back in the UK from a tour of Japan, Ireland’s Oisin Delaney and David Francisco from Portugal. Lancing Manor Leisure Centre. 7.30pm. Tickets £9-£10. Call 01903 524624.

SHOREHAM

EVENT: Seaside Hospital Radio Coffee Morning from 10am to midday at the Methodist Church Hall, Brunswick Road, Shoreham. Stalls include: tombola, books, bric-a-brac and of course delicious coffee and biscuits

WORTHING

CONCERT: Special charity concert with all profits going to the National Autistic Society featuring Matt Terry, Richard Jones, Classical Reflection, Zyrah Rose, Stagecoach Worthing, Manning School of Irish Dancing and CMT Performing Arts Academy. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £24/£20, Concession £22/£18. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 10am, 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm. Peter Rabbit (PG) – 10.15am (Saturday morning picture), 1.20pm. The Greatest Showman (PG) – 3.30pm. Ghost Stories (15) – 6pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Sunday, April 29

WORTHING

FILM: Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 10am (subtitled), 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Monday, April 30

WORTHING

FILM: Mary Magdalene (12A) – 11am (silver screen). Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 1.30pm, 4.45pm, 8pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Tuesday, May 1

LANCING

ART: Lancing Art Club has Ringwood artist Mike Bragg coming to demonstrate a landscape scene using acrylic paint as the medium. The club now meets in the Lower Hall at the rear of the Lancing Methodist Church at 7.15pm. Entrance is via Chester Avenue, BN15 8PF. The cost is £5, which includes refreshments, Free parking is available in the car park or in adjacent streets. All artists and those interested in the use of acrylics are welcome.

WORTHING

FILM: Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds, in Portland Road, Worthing, is The Vasilis Xenopoulos Quartet. Vasilis is accompanied tonight by Terry Seabrook on piano, Steve Thompson on bass and Alex Eberhard on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat, why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

THEATRE: Meet Me In St Louis. May 1 to 5. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £20. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

Wednesday, May 2

FERRING

TALK: South Downs Film Makers talk – The realities of a jobbing actor and creative writer. A talk by Christoph Philipps with highlights from his dating calendar. 7.30pm to 10pm in Ferring Village Hall. For more information visit www.southdownsfilmmakers.org.uk

WORTHING

FILM: Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Thursday, May 3

SHOREHAM

EVENT: Beltane Beer & Music Festival from May 3 to 7 at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE. There will be 30 beers from local breweries and ten local ciders, and a barbecue be available all weekend, provided by Eat Food Love Food. For more information visit dukeofwellingtonbrewhouse.co.uk

WORTHING

FILM: Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 12.15pm, 3.30pm. Royal Opera House: Manon (12A) – 7.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

---

