Where to eat in Worthing’s Warwick Street

If you are wondering where to go for breakfast, lunch or dinner then Warwick Street is a good place to visit.

There are 13 places to eat here, an impressive number considering it is quite a short pedestrianised street.

In the gallery HERE you can see what reviewers have said about each place on TripAdvisor.

Off this road you also have the historic Stanford Square, which houses a couple of eateries; and Ann Street, where a number of shops have been incorporated into one restaurant.

Out of the 13 eateries, five of them are Italian, with a couple more Italian restaurants in the nearby vicinity.

The two pubs in Warwick Street have both been around for a long time.

The Vinters has undergone a number of name changes, including The Vintner’s Parrot and The Thieves Kitchen. The building is thought to date back to 1808.

The building that houses The Warwick is thought to date back to 1833.

There are five cafes here and one sandwich shop, as well as an Indian restaurant.

Earlier this year, traders worked with Worthing Borough Council to improve accessibility in Warwick Street by reducing the number of tables, chairs and A-boards placed outside.

You can read more about how successful this scheme was here.

You can find out more about Worthing’s historic centre by reading this article by Antony Edmonds who looks at which historic buildings we have lost over time.

This week, Worthing bank manager Kenny Tutt was crowned MasterChef champion 2018. You can read more about Kenny here.