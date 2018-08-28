Wonderful day at East Preston Food and Drink Festival

East Preston Parish Council chose the right day for its third annual food and drink festival, as Saturday was the best day of the bank holiday weekend, weatherwise

Councillors who helped organise the festival felt they were blessed with the only good weather over the three days.

From left, Dave Short, Chris Short and Sarah Carr. Photo by Derek Martin DM1882932a

The event attracted stallholders from across Sussex and was attended by hundreds of people from East Preston and beyond.

Visitors to the festival, held on the Village Green, in Sea Road, could enjoy a range of hot food cuisines from around the world, have a drink on site, and buy a variety of food and drink items to take home with them.

Elizabeth Linton, council vice-chairman and council lead for the festival, said: “What a wonderful day and, yet again, weren’t we lucky with the weather?

“The council worked hard to get the best possible mix of stalls into what is really a very small space for such an event. The day was a fitting additional tribute to councillor Hazel Tester, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

“Hazel had successfully been the council’s lead on the first two food and drink festivals and she would undoubtedly have thoroughly enjoyed this year’s event.

“On behalf of the council, I would like to thank everyone who came along and enjoyed the afternoon, both public and businesses alike. Thank you all for being so tidy, this was greatly appreciated by the council team.”

Visitors praised the variety of stalls and said it was great to see so many people on the Village Green for the festival.

The food demonstrations went down well with the adults and the children enjoyed the Punch and Judy.

The council’s community engagement committee will be reviewing the event next month and deciding whether to run it again next year.

Angmering woman is regional finalist in Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year

Save hens from slaughter at Sussex rehoming event

Mum and daughter training for Chichester Half Marathon to support refugee children