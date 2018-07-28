Worthing branch of Oddfellows offers friendship and support

The Oddfellows is a worldwide friendly society supporting people in need through illness, accident or job loss.

The Worthing branch meets on the fourth Thursday of every month, from 7pm to 9pm, at Goring-by-Sea Methodist Church hall, Bury Drive, Goring, and enjoys various trips out.

A games evening with The Oddfellows at Goring-by-Sea Methodist Church hall

New members are welcome to turn up or ring Jacky Hetherington, acting social secretary, on 01903 238792 for more information.

Jacky said: “Oddfellows was formed in 1810 to support people in need through illness, accident or job loss. The masters, landowners and members of trade guilds each looked after their own in times of need but those who did not fall into either camp decided to set up their own support network and hence the Oddfellows was born.

“Today, it is a prosperous organisation which supports its members and charities. Young people wishing to go to university or undertake apprenticeships can apply for financial support and any member needing convalescent care after an operation or illness can be granted it after a period of membership.

“There are two aspects to Oddfellows, the ceremonial or ritual side and the social side. You may choose to only take part in the social aspect, which is absolutely fine.”

The Oddfellows at Christmas

This is what the Worthing branch has planned for the next few months. September is Oddfellows’ Friendship Month, when anyone is welcome along to join in if they wish.

• Thursday, July 26: Fun quiz with winner and loser prizes

• Thursday, August 23: Meal at The Longshore, opposite Shoreham Airport

• Tuesday, September 4: Afternoon tea at Palm Court Pavilion, Beach House Park, Lyndhurst Road, Wotlhing.

The Oddfellows enjoying afternoon tea at Cafe Denton

• Monday, September 10: Afternoon tea and putting at Mill Road Leisure, Mill Road, Arundel.

• Thursday, September 13: Lunch at Wetherspoons West Quay, Brighton Marina

• Thursday, September 27: Sue Gardner, horse whisperer, back by popular demand to give a talk.

• Thursday, October 25: Pub games night, lots of fun for everyone.