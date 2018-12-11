Worthing children’s club thrilled to receive support from Harry and Meghan

Good wishes from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been sent to a Worthing children’s club as it prepares for its free Christmas performance.

Worthing Caring Candles has lovingly dedicated A Christmas Dream to Harry and Meghan.

Ken Burton with last year's performers from Worthing Caring Candles

Yasmina Solé, club director, received a letter saying: “Their Royal Highnesses are grateful to you for inviting them to attend the Christmas play.

“Unfortunately other commitments mean that they are unable to join you on this occasion. They would, however, wish me to pass on their hope that the evening is a great success and enjoyable for everyone involved.

“They were interested to know about Worthing Caring Candles children’s club and its work to raise funds for Chestnut Tree House, as well as its support for Children in Need.

“This letter comes with their Royal Highnesses’ good wishes to everyone at Worthing Caring Candles and their gratitude for thinking of them in this way.”

The letter came from the office of Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Susan Pyper, who had been asked by to help deal with the large amount of correspondence received by the royal couple following their wedding.

Yasmina then invited the Lord-Lieutenant to attend and a letter of best wishes was sent, with the suggestion it could be printed in the programme read aloud at the show.

A Christmas Dream will be performed at Emmanuel United Reformed Church, St Michael’s Road, Worthing, on Friday, December 21, at 7.30pm.

It was written by Yasmina and performed for the first time last year.

She said: “The club has an holistic approach and is involved in the performing arts. Due to the warm response of last year, we decided to put on again our musical Christmas play, with added new plots and songs. This year, we have added a villain character to the mix.

“Entrance is free and there will be a collection in aid of Chestnut Tree House as we believe in encouraging the children to think of others and would like to support other children in their time of need and bring a smile to their faces.”

Acclaimed director Tony Bright is directing the show and TV personality Ken Burton, from Songs of Praise on BBC1, is music director.

Yasmina added: “We are also privileged to have as our main actor baritone Oscar W. Smith, Gillian Fischer as the main wife’s character and Abbi Crawford as our villain.

“A Christmas Dream is a heart warming tale, set in the Victorian era. We find hardened dad Mr Johnson, Mr Shady, a cunning villain, three homeless girls and the market traders. Their lives are about to take an unexpected turn.”

