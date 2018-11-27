Worthing church revives popular Christmas tree festival for 150th anniversary

A Worthing church is reviving its popular Christmas tree festival of the past for its 150th anniversary celebrations.

St George's Church in East Worthing has involved people of all ages in the community in the decorating of trees for the festival.

Decorations on The Community House's tree, made by members of the Friday Youth Club

Kathryn Hughes-Burton, children's and youth worker, said: "It is about ten years since we last held the festival at the church and a lot of people remember the wonderful trees that were created within the local community then.

"We decided that as we are celebrating our 150th year this year, which has included many more special one-off events, we would end our year of celebrations going out in style.

"Local groups, organisations and businesses have been invited to provide and decorate a tree that represents themselves. The church groups are also taking part to convey all of the different things that go on at St George's, homegroups, the music group, toddlers, youth club, Messy Church, Young Followers, Mother's Union, Alpha, Community Friends and many more."

The St George's Church Christmas Tree Festival 2018 will run from Friday, November 30, until Sunday, December 2, at St George’s Church, St George’s Road, East Worthing. Opening times are 10am to 8pm Friday and Saturday, 1pm to 5pm Sunday, with refreshments available throughout.

The festival will be raising money for two charities, one local and one international. All money raised will be split between The Community House in East Worthing and MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship), which flies planes to remote places in the world, delivering aid where it is needed.

Representatives from The Community House will officially open the tree festival at 10am on Friday, then Keith Verney from MAF will be speaking about the work of the charity during the All Age Family Service at 10.30am on Sunday.

Members of the Friday Youth Club at The Community House have already finished their tree, as they were allowed to decorate it during their usual club session on Friday.

They made the majority of the decorations themselves in the past few weeks and each of them depicts what they do at the house.

Other events coming up towards Christmas include a live nativity on Saturday, December 15. The group will be leaving the church at 3pm to walk the streets of East Worthing and tell the

Christmas story at various places along the way, including The Alexandra Pub, in Lyndhurst Road.

Mary and Joseph will start the journey with Bramble the donkey from East Clayton Farm and will meet angels, shepherds and wise men along the route, as the story is told through words and the singing of carols.

They will then return to the church and form a stable scene for the final carol before heading into church for seasonal refreshments.

The annual carol service is on Sunday, December 16, at 6.30pm and the Christingle Service is at 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Visit www.stgeorgesworthing.org.uk for more information, email office@stgeorgesworthing.org.uk or call the church office on 01903 219672.

