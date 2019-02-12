Worthing Pedal Along the Prom: All you need to know for Guild Care’s 2019 event

Guild Care’s annual Pedal Along the Prom event will return to Worthing seafront on Sunday, April 14, for a fun day out for the whole family, complete with food, drink and activities.

The cycle ride along the promenade, organised by the Worthing-based charity, will feature a five-mile route to the bottom of Windsor road and back, or a ten-mile return route to Widewater Lagoon, both setting off from Worthing seafront, next to the Waterwise playground and opposite Marine Gardens, at 10.30am and welcomes all ages and abilities to join in all the fun on the prom.

Pedal Along the Prom will be returning in April this year

Entry is £6 for adults and £4 for children, under threes go free, and includes a children’s medal, hot or cold drink and homemade cake.

Children who raise at least £25 in sponsorship will be entered into the charity’s prize draw. Funds raised will go towards helping make a difference to local children and adults in need.

Events officer Juliet Hinton-Smith said: “Our annual Pedal Along the Prom event is a great chance for people in the local community to grab their bikes and enjoy a spring’s morning cycle ride along the prom, which boasts views of Worthing seafront and will guarantee your family a great day out.”

The fun will continue after you are done cycling. On top of the refreshments provided by Lush Mobile Café, there will be face painting, a tombola and music.

So, if you’re after a fun cycle ride for the whole family or even an excuse to do some exercise while helping to support a local charity, then come along to Guild Care’s Pedal Along the Prom.

You can register now by downloading the form from the website at www.guildcare.org/pedal and for more information call the fundraising team on 01903 528613 or email fundraising@guildcare.org.

Please return your forms to Guild Care, Methold House, North Street, Worthing BN11 1DU.

How your sponsorship could make a difference:

• £20 could pay for four children from the Ashdown Centre to go swimming.

• £50 could pay for someone living with dementia to enjoy an afternoon outing, providing a much-needed break for their carers.

• £107 could run one of the Guild Care services for adults with learning disabilities for one day.

• £190 could pay for a week’s worth of fun and stimulating activity sessions for users of the Bradbury Centre who are living with dementia.

• £363 could run the Ashdown Centre for children and young people with special needs for one day.

• £165 could pay for subsidised meals for 50 older people in the Healthy Living Centre. These two-course, healthy home-cooked lunch dates with friends reduces loneliness and isolation.

