Worthing’s first vegan eatery to open its doors

A new eatery offering a fully vegan menu will open in Worthing town centre today (June 21) from 4pm.

Situated where recently closed DD’s Jerk ‘n’ Ting once was in High Street, Cactus Kitchen Gals (CKG) will be serving ‘good “bad” vegan food’ five days a week.

Owner and chef Sophie Cohen said: “A lot of people look at the food I make and assume it isn’t vegan because it just looks like ‘normal’ food, but that’s all I want, for veganism to be easy for people and for more people to realise how good plants can taste.”

Drawing inspiration from Southern American cuisine and classic British sweet treats, CKG has managed to create an American burger bar meets English tea room.

Offering a range of plant-based burgers, fried sides and freshly baked sweet treats, CKG are not only about showing the healthier aspects of veganism, but instead want to share just how great plants can really taste.

In addition, the large majority of the menu is gluten-free.

CKG is situated close to Steyne Gardens at 2 Colonnade House, High Street, Worthing, BN11 1NZ.

Opening hours will be from Wednesday to Friday 12pm - 9pm, Saturday 11am - 9pm and Sunday 11am - 5pm.

Contact CKG on Facebook to make a booking.

Visit www.cactuskitchengals.co.uk