Worthing Speech on the Beach has new time

Speech on the Beach returns to Worthing seafront in a new time slot.

For the first time, Worthing Speakers Club’s annual event will be held on a Saturday afternoon, instead of the usual Thursday evening.

Ellie Henderson, president, said: “This year, we decided to mix it up and move the event.

“We hope that the change in time and day will promote the club to different people, giving them the opportunity to find out what Toastmasters is all about.”

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman will be on the podium for the event, which takes place at Splash Point, on the seafront opposite Warwick Road, from 2pm to 3pm on Saturday, June 23.

Ellie added: “Worthing Speakers Club offer an open invitation to the public to find out how much fun it is to overcome the fear of public speaking.”

The club is a part of Toastmasters International and members are given the opportunity to improve public speaking skills at a pace suitable to their confidence level.

The club meets on the first and third Thursday of the month at 7.15pm at The Burlington Hotel, Worthing. Visit www.worthingspeakers.org for more information.