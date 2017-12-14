Wrestling back at Lancing leisure centre for first time in 25 years

Wrestling is set to turn the clock back a generation at this year’s Christmas spectacular.

The show, on December 29, will be the first at Lancing Manor leisure centre since the days of Big Daddy and The Mighty Chang, who appeared at the centre in 1991 and 1992.

But now, a quarter of a century later, fans will be be thrilled by the high-flying stars of the modern era as they fight it out for the 2017 Rumblemania Trophy in the latest show from promoter John Freemantle of Premier Promotions.

The line-up for the last man standing, over-the-top-rope clash will include globe-trotting grapplers from four nations, two reigning PWF title-holders and three previous winners of the trophy.

One of the leading contenders will be Australian hell-raiser Josh ‘Shooter’ Zuccato, whose ring nickname is ‘The Axe’, and who won two state championships in his native country before the age of 20 and wrestled in Japan en route to England.

Zuccato, who also has credits as an actor and model, was recommended to top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions by former star Charlie Checkmate, who is now resident in Canada, and the Aussie firebrand is sure to prove a handful for his rivals on his first appearance on the South Coast.

Among the stars he will face will be the ‘Prince of Mumbai’ Rishi Ghosh, who is the current holder of the trophy, ‘Wonder Kid’ Jonny Storm and ‘Dazzling’ Darrell Allen.

Storm triumphed back in 2008, Allen in 2013 and Ghosh last year, but remarkably no-one has won the trophy twice this century, in which there have been 17 different winners.

The Friday night spectacular, which will also include tag-team and solo bouts in the run-up to the main event, starts at 7.30pm, and tickets, priced £10, with concessions and family tickets, are available from Lancing Manor leisure centre – call 01903 524624.