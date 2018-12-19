Wrestling heading to Lancing this Christmas as stars set to battle it out for Rumblemania Trophy

Wrestling fans are getting ready to rumble again this Christmas as the traditional festive grappling spectacular, one of the most popular in the wrestling calendar, is being staged at the Impulse Lancing Manor leisure centre.

The feature bout at the event on December 28 will be for the Rumblemania Trophy.

Rishi Ghosh will also be competing for the Rumblemania Trophy

Heading the line-up for the event will be a trio of former winners and Premier Wrestling Federation title-holders, all bidding to become only the second man this century to win the trophy on more than one occasion.

Jonny Storm, who became the first last year, misses out this time because of an international engagement, leaving the way clear for ‘Dazzling’ Darrell Allen, local star Barry Cooper, ‘The Prince of Mumbai’ Rishi Ghosh, pictured, or one of the other contenders to leave the arena with the trophy.

The event, one of the longest-established in British wrestling, has been run since 1997. Ghosh triumphed two years ago at the Worthing Assembly Hall, Allen in 2013 and Cooper way back in 2002, while other big names to have won the trophy include Robbie Brookside, Steve Grey, Flash Barker and Germany’s Christian Eckstein.

Among the other stars fighting it out in the over-the-top-rope spectacular will be the Cockney Kid Sid Scala, the far-from-peaceful Oliver Peace and all-action newcomer Crazy Bulldog.

Tickets for the show, which kicks off at 7.30pm and will also feature solo and tag-team bouts in the run-up to the main event, are available from the centre, on 01903 524624.

