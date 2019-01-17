A280 Angmering collision: community prays for six people involved

The community has sent its prayers to those injured in the Angmering collision this afternoon.

Six people were rescued from their vehicles and one driver was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries when two cars and a van collided on the A280 in Angmering at around 3.50pm today, police said.

The A280 has been closed due to a serious accident

The road remains closed between Water Lane and the A27, Arundel Road, while emergency services make the scene safe.

On Facebook, members of the community sent their wishes to those involved in the collision and their families.

Junee Thompson said: "Thinking of all involved and hope everyone is ok x"

Lexi Ayre said: "God help all involved."