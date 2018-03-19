Building suppliers reopens after huge fire

A building merchant at Shoreham Port has reopened its doors after a huge fire engulfed one of its buildings on Thursday (March 15).

Chandlers Building Supplies at Basin Road North, Portslade, said its staff worked round the clock over the weekend to reopen its doors today (March 19).

Its trade counter building was destroyed in the fire, but two of its other buildings at the Port were undamaged. It said much of its stock is stored outside, and was left intact after the blaze.

Firefighters were tackling the fire from Thursday to Saturday, with ten fire engines at the scene at the height of the blaze.

Residents were told to keep their windows closed as smoke emanated from the building.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service dismantled the fire-damaged structure and is now investigating the cause.

No-one was injured during the blaze.

Announcing the reopening of the Brighton and Hove branch, Andrew Cope, managing director of Chandlers Building Supplies, said: “This is a tremendous feat. The team has worked tirelessly over the past three days to get the branch ready to open again today. It is truly remarkable what this team has achieved in such a short period of time. We are all back in action and ready to serve customers.”

Nigel Williams, manager of the store, said that he was overwhelmed by the support shown to the team during and following the devastating fire last week.

He said: “I hope customers pop in today, even if just to say hello, as I want to thank everyone and ensure that everyone knows their kind words and support were very much appreciated.”

Chandlers Building Supplies said its Brighton branch is currently undergoing a large extension and this will be ready to open, as planned, in July.

The company is a family-owned builders merchants which with 13 sites throughout the South East, West Midlands and London.

