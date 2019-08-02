Littlehampton A259 collision: 93-year-old man released under investigation after fatal hit and run

A driver arrested for his role in a fatal collision with a cyclist yesterday (August 1) has been released under investigation by Sussex Police.

Sussex Police said a 93-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop, following a collision with a cyclist on the A259 in Littlehampton.

Emergency services at the scene

The cyclist, identified only as a 48-year-old man, sadly died in the incident, police said, which took place shortly before 6.30am.

The driver has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, said police.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the community shared its grief on social media.

A police spokesman said officers were keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.

They are asked to report details online, email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Glenview.

The coroner for West Sussex has been informed and a post mortem examination is due to be carried out next week, the spokesman added.

