Assisted by the police dog unit and a drone, armed officers responded to an incident near to the A259 junction with Palatine Road at around 8.40pm on Sunday (December 19).

Sussex Police confirmed it received two reports of cars being shot at by an air rifle, before a further report was made by a dog walker in the same area five minutes later.

"Armed officers attended the scene along with a drone unit but there was no sight of the suspects," a police spokesman said.

Armed police respond to incident in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Our investigation is ongoing and anyone with information which could help officers with their enquiries is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1110 of 19/12."