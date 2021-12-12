Worthing property linked with county lines drug-dealing served with closure order

Following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity at a property in Orchard Avenue, Tarring, police officers submitted an application for the partial closure.

The neighbourhood policing team were responding to concerns from the community about 'ongoing anti-social and disruptive behaviour'.

"The address was also associated with county lines drug dealing and cuckooing, and securing the closure would help safeguard those concerned from harm," a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"The order was granted at Worthing Magistrates' Court on Friday (December 10) as it was felt necessary to prevent future nuisance and disorder.

"It will be in place for three months and means only pre-selected named people may enter the address. If anyone not named is found at the address, they commit an offence and can be arrested."

PC Isobel Wimbleton, of the Worthing Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the impact this address has had on local residents 'should not be underestimated'.

She added: "We will always look to use the anti-social behaviour powers available to us, and we hope this highlights that problem addresses will be dealt with robustly.

"The closure order will give the occupants the opportunity to get the help they may need and importantly, protect the wider community."

Police urged members of the public to report anti-social behaviour to police, so officers can respond effectively.

Information can be reported to police online or by calling 101 but always dial 999 in an emergency.