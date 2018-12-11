Designs for flats and retail space at former Worthing Poundland site revealed

Developers have revealed images detailing how a scheme for 26 flats and retail space at the former Poundland site in Worthing could look.

Proposals for the new homes above 375sqm of commercial space in Montague Street, which would replace the 'eyesore' former Poundland building, have been submitted to Worthing Borough Council.

An artists' impression of the new development in Montague Street

The development would also include storage space for 12 bikes and a first floor podium courtyard, which would provide shared amenity space.

A spokesman for the applicant said: “The proposed development, in the heart of Worthing town centre, will provide 26 much-needed high quality residential units.

"The proposal will significantly enhance the appearance and vitality of this historic area.

“The applicant, Century House Ltd, has a track record of delivering high quality residential schemes and is committed to investing in Worthing through the future redevelopment of additional sites in the town centre.

“Unfortunately the vacant site is currently a target for anti-social behaviour and squatters.

“The applicant is therefore eager to secure planning permission as soon as possible and commence the redevelopment for the benefit of the town.”

A Worthing Borough Council spokesman said a decision on the proposal is likely to be made by the end of February.

View the application in full by searching AWDM/1763/18 on the council website here.

