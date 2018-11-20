Early morning bonfire at Brooklands Park gets out of control

Firefighters extinguished a bonfire which got out of control at Brooklands Park on Tuesday.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue service were called to the fire in the park on the border of Lancing and Worthing at 5.51am.

One engine was sent to the scene, the fire spokesman said.

On arrival, the crew found an unattended bonfire affecting surrounding fencing and trees.

An image taken by a bystander showed it was well alight.

It was extinguished using one jet and a hydrant.

The fire service left the scene at 7.02am.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.