Worthing work experience leads to student job offer

An excellent performance during work experience at Barley Grange house development in West Durrington has led to a job offer for one lucky student.

Aaron Feldberg,, who is studying level two brickwork at Northbrook MET, impressed Taylor Wimpey contractor Formation8 so much that he was taken on as an apprentice.

Formation8 explained Aaron worked well during his work experience and, because of his attitude and willingness to learn, offered him employment, which runs alongside his current course at college.

A group of six students worked at the housing development for six weeks, in a range of roles from carpentry to bricklaying.

Paul Ebbs, production director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We take nurturing the next generation of construction talent very seriously at Southern Counties, which is why we’re only too happy to support the work that Greater Brighton Metropolitan College does.

“The skills that all six of these wonderful talents possess are invaluable to housebuilding and the wider industry, which is why we’re only too happy to give them the on-the-job experience that helps to put theory into practice.”

For more information about Taylor Wimpey homes in the area, please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk

-----

Awards for students at Greater Brighton Metropolitan College in Brighton, Shoreham and Worthing

Creative competition win for Worthing students

Theatre students forge links with dementia home