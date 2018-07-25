Free beach cinema to launch in Lancing

A Lancing café has announced the launch of a new weekly cinema on Beach Green.

The Perch will begin the weekly screenings, which will take place on an inflatable screen, on Friday, August 3, at 9pm.

Joe Doyle, assistant manager at The Perch, said: “We just thought it was a nice thing for people to come down and enjoy at the beach.”

Depending on the weather, the cinema will take place every Friday night for the rest of the summer.

The café will be collecting donations for local charities on the night.

The first film shown will be Anchorman. Collections will be made for the Shoreham RNLI Lifeboat Station.

