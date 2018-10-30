Dedicated East Preston care home manager receives award at national ceremony

An East Preston care home manager has been selected from more than 4,600 staff across the UK to receive an award for her work.

Angie Douglass, who works at The Martlets care home, was presented with the Outstanding Management award at Shaw healthcare’s annual Shaw Star Awards.

The panel of judges selected seven finalists for this category and, of those shortlisted, they said they felt Angie displayed exceptional talent and skills in managing and improving service delivery at the care home she manages.

Angie said: “I feel so humbled to have been recognised by my colleagues for this accolade. I love every part of my job and to be rewarded for something I am so passionate about really is the icing on the cake.”

Angie’s colleagues, who nominated her for the award, described her as ‘brilliant’ at her job and that she made them all ‘feel valued’.

Her manager, Kim Harris, said: “Angie is trustworthy, dedicated and reliable and I know that the home is in great hands with her at the helm. Her passion for the residents and the service shines through in everything that she does.”

One of Angie’s colleagues in Bristol was also recognised in the management category. More than 200 people gathered at The Forest of Arden Hotel in Birmingham for the awards ceremony, which aims to celebrate the achievements of outstanding staff members from the 4,600 care workers across the company’s 80 UK facilities.

Jeremy Nixey, chief executive of Shaw healthcare, said: “It is incredible to think that the first Shaw Star Awards was held a decade ago, as it has become such an important fixture in the annual calendar. We are delighted to have been able to recognise the hard work of dozens of staff members, over that time, in various roles and from across the Shaw healthcare family.

“The Shaw Star Awards is an event that celebrates and acknowledges everything that is great about the care industry; the compassion, the empathy and the camaraderie, but above all else, the ability to make a positive difference to the lives of others. A lot has changed in the sector over the last ten years, but one constant is the need for great people and Shaw is fortunate to have so many in its ranks.

“Those shortlisted, alongside the winners of each category, can feel very proud in the knowledge that nominations are submitted by fellow colleagues, those who use our services and their families and we want to say a big “well done” them all for going the extra mile.”

