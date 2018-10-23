Heavy traffic after car strikes lamppost in Worthing

Heavy traffic has been reported both ways on the A259 in Goring after a car struck a lamppost.

The road is reported to be partially blocked following the incident, which happenened near the Post Office in Goring Road at around 5.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesman told the Herald and Gazette the driver was ‘safe and well’.

He said: “It was a single vehicle incident. A car struck a lamppost. The driver is safe and well and we have stood down.”

