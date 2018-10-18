Join Worthing HO Racing for slot car competition

Slot car racers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part in the final event of the AFX Endurance Championship in Goring.

Up to 40 people will be able to race, with drivers allocated to one of eight teams at the competition on Wednesday, October 24 at English Martyrs Church Hall in Goring.

Worthing HO Racing club organises the team endurance races in the school holidays to give people a first taste of driving slot cars on one of the club’s four-lane tracks.

Andy Player, club secretary, said: “The AFX team races are great fun and really exciting. They are interesting to watch, but it’s so much better to take part.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve never driven a slot car before, everything will be explained and you’ll pick it up quickly with a bit of practice and support from your team mates.”

Doors open for practice at 6.30pm on the night, with the race starting at 7pm and finishing around 9.30pm. Entry is £3 for adults and £2 for under-16s.

All the teams will race for 15 minutes on each lane, giving a total race time of one hour. The team who have completed the most laps at the end of the evening are the winners.

Equipment is provided and there will be prizes for the winning team and for the end-of-season champions.

A different track is built for each race, with a layout based on the Mexican Grand Prix circuit planned for this event.

All teams use the same Peugeot Le Mans prototype cars made by AFX, which are sixty-four times smaller than the real cars they are modelled on, but able to lap a 30-metre track in around six seconds.

All ages and all levels of slot car racing experience are welcomed by the club, however people aged 12 or under need to take a responsible adult with them.

For more information, email Worthing HO Racing at whoracing@hotmail.co.uk or find out more on the club’s website www.whoracing.org.uk

